First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

