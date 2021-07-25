First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. M3F Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

