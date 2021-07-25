Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 7,031 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

