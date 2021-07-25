Financial Survey: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) versus Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage -6.54% 5.91% 2.78% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 2 3 3 0 2.13 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus target price of $56.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $11.72 billion 0.92 -$949.00 million $3.92 12.68 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mendocino Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molson Coors Beverage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Mendocino Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.