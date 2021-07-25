Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $486.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.