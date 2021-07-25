Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 503 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.