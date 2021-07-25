Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,749 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,663,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $320.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $211.85 and a 52 week high of $321.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

