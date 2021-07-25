Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,362,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $341.58 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $188.18 and a one year high of $356.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.