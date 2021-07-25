Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $220.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.