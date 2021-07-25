Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $204.64 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

