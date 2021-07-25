Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.56

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
