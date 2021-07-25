Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.56

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,416,000.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

