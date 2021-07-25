FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.11

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 14704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Cowen reduced their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

