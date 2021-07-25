Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.