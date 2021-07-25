FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $297.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.27. FedEx has a 12 month low of $163.86 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

