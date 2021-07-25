Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $111.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $116.60. 379,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,418. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

