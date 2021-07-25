FB Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FBK stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

