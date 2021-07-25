Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Copernicus Capital Management LLC

Copernicus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics accounts for about 10.7% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after buying an additional 234,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 691,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

