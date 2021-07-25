Factorial Partners LLC Invests $30 Million in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 653,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 267.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 75,132 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 605.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 104,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Xperi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 586,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. 213,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,311. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

