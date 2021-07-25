Factorial Partners LLC Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2,266.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $49,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 553,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,138. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

