Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 566,800 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4,167.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 397,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,184. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

