Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 406,980 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 832.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,980 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Re accounts for about 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 1.31% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $52,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 58,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $299.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

