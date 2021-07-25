Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 1,724,839 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3,947.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $43,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,214. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

