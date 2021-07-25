Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $480.00. The stock had previously closed at $351.19, but opened at $361.57. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Facebook shares last traded at $360.04, with a volume of 337,865 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

