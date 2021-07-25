Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $480.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $369.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.