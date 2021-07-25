Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.63.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.