Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.950-6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.95-6.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $94.10 and a 1 year high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

