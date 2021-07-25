Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $136,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

