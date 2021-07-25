ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $588,483.02 and $1,400.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008600 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001558 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

