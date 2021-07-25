Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 275,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $589.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

