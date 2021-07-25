EvidenZ Reaches One Day Volume of $243,324.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $243,324.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.00811743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,244 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

