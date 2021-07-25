EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC opened at $43.41 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.