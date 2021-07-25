Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

