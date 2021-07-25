Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
