Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

