Ethereum Meta Price Up 190.1% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 171% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $6,477.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 190.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.00811743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

