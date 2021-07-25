Essentia Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $2.79 million and $136,938.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00808348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

