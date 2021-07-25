Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

