Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.