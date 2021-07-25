Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given a C$161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) received a C$161.00 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.33.

TSE EQB opened at C$139.63 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$69.17 and a 1-year high of C$153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$137.90.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

