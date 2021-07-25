Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $235.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.04.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.96. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $257.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 181.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

