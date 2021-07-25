Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.00 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

