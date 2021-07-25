Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.85 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $37.85 million and $246,518.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00138962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.72 or 0.99687900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.98 or 0.00862428 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

