Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

