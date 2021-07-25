Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $98.48 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

