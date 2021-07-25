Elizabeth Bhatt Sells 9,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTI opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.34. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.