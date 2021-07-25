Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

