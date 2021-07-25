Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

TSE EFN opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$9.58 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.98.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. Analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.