Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76. Edenred has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

