Eaton Vance Management Takes $23.30 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 229,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,302,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.78% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 66.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $120.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

