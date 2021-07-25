Eaton Vance Management Sells 35,325 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.