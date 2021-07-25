Eaton Vance Management Purchases 33,615 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.67.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

